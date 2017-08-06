NYC's long war on storefront porn reaches new tipping point

FILE - In this March 6, 1998, file photo a pedestrian walks past Peepland on Broadway in New York's Times Square, after a judge concluded the city had the legal right to force most of the city's X-rated shops to relocate. New York City's two-decade legal war on storefront pornography businesses has reached a new tipping point. While many of the provocative attractions were swept out years ago - especially ones in the now neon-lit, retail-filled Times Square – the state's highest court recently issued a ruling that would force the surviving ones to clear out. Michael Schmelling, File AP Photo