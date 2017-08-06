More Politics News

Concord zoning board approves plans for mosque

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 1:10 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

The zoning board in Concord, New Hampshire, has approved plans for what could become the city's first permanent mosque.

The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2ffj7aR) the Islamic Society of Greater Concord hopes to move out of a rented space and into a vacant industrial building on North Main Street. It also would buy and demolish an adjacent house to create parking space.

The Islamic Society's proposal will next go before the planning board for a site plan review.

Islamic Society President Hubert Mask has said Muslims come from as far away as Littleton and Lebanon for the society's busiest Friday prayers.

