Mayor to staff: avoid discussing Trump on city social media

The mayor of Annapolis is telling city officials to avoid discussing President Donald Trump and other national issues on city social-media accounts.
The memo from Republican Mayor Mike Pantelides comes after the police chief, Scott Baker, used the department's Facebook page to criticize a July 28 speech by Trump in which he advised officers against being "too nice" while making arrests.
The Capital newspaper reports that Pantelides sent an email to department heads Tuesday reminding them not to get involved in national issues and that they should not post anything positive or negative about the president.
Pantelides wrote that "I do not like having to read through over 120 comments on Facebook and deal with the blowback from this."
Comments