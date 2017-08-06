Sen. Warren honing campaign pitch as GOP eyes 2018 campaign

FILE - In this March 3, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., center, smiles during a small business roundtable discussion in Lawrence, Mass. At left is Rep. Niki Tsongas, D-Mass., and at right is Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera. The Senator won't face re-election until November2018, but two Republicans have announced their candidacies, two others are said to be weighing runs and conservative political groups are chipping away at the candidate. Still, Warren enjoys enormous advantages, including a national base of support, a fat campaign account and solid poll numbers. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo