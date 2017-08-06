Idaho governor still recovering from surgeries at home

Idaho Gov. C. L. "Butch" Otter is continuing to recover at home following two surgeries and a subsequent infection.
The Idaho Statesman (http://bit.ly/2udBDD3 ) reports that Otter will still do state business at home and work closely with his office.
Otter was admitted to the hospital July 14 for his second surgery in a week to address a bulging disk in his back, where he later remained hospitalized for a post-surgery infection. He was released July 27.
Jon Hanian, Otter's spokesman, says the governor will have to miss an Aug. 11 "Capital for a Day" in Stanley. Lt. Gov. Brad Little will fill in Otter's spot.
Otter, 75, doesn't plan on running for re-election in 2018. This is the longest time he's been out of the office since he first took over the position in 2007.
Comments