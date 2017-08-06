More Politics News

Idaho governor still recovering from surgeries at home

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 11:51 AM

BOISE, Idaho

Idaho Gov. C. L. "Butch" Otter is continuing to recover at home following two surgeries and a subsequent infection.

The Idaho Statesman (http://bit.ly/2udBDD3 ) reports that Otter will still do state business at home and work closely with his office.

Otter was admitted to the hospital July 14 for his second surgery in a week to address a bulging disk in his back, where he later remained hospitalized for a post-surgery infection. He was released July 27.

Jon Hanian, Otter's spokesman, says the governor will have to miss an Aug. 11 "Capital for a Day" in Stanley. Lt. Gov. Brad Little will fill in Otter's spot.

Otter, 75, doesn't plan on running for re-election in 2018. This is the longest time he's been out of the office since he first took over the position in 2007.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video