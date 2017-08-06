More Politics News

30percent collections fee hits Va. college students hard

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 11:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

College students in Virginia who fall behind on tuition payments can have a hard time digging out thanks to a state law that pushes unpaid bills into the hands of private collection agencies.

The Washington Post reported Sunday (http://wapo.st/2wwWou8 ) that a little-known Virginia law requires public colleges to turn over unpaid accounts of less than $3,000 to private debt collectors if they are 60 days past due.

The debt collectors can add a 30 percent fee to the unpaid account.

George Mason University in Fairfax, the state's largest university, estimated about 1 percent of student accounts are sent to collections.

Del. Marcus Simon, a Democrat from Falls Church, said in a Facebook post Sunday he will seek a legislative fix to ease the burden on students who fall behind.

