Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear speaks at the 137th annual Fancy Farm picnic, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in Graves County, Ky. The Paducah Sun via AP Kat Russell
Beshear, Adkins use Fancy Farm as test for 2019

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press

August 06, 2017 10:55 AM

FANCY FARM, Ky.

Two prominent Kentucky Democrats' appearance at Fancy Farm has increased speculation about the 2019 governor's race.

Attorney General Andy Beshear and House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins were prominent speakers at the annual Fancy Farm picnic. The picnic is a fundraiser for the St. Jerome's Catholic Church but is known for its "political speaking" event that has politicians from both parties give speeches before a rowdy crowd.

Adkins said he is seriously considering a run for governor in 2019. Beshear said he has not decided. But his speeches throughout the weekend drew direct comparisons between himself and Gov. Matt Bevin. Beshear also released his tax returns and challenged Bevin to follow suit.

Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Tres Watson said the Bevin has nothing to fear from any potential Democratic challenger.

