Democrat Craig Fitzhugh joins race for Tennessee governor

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 10:43 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Democrat Craig Fitzhugh is joining the race for Tennessee governor.

The banker and attorney from Ripley tells The Tennessean that he will draw on his 23 years of experience as a state lawmaker, most recently as House minority leader and previously as chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee.

Fitzhugh joins former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in the race for the Democratic nomination. While Dean has already raised $1.2 million and has his own personal wealth to draw on, Fitzhugh has a closer relationship with labor and teachers unions.

Fitzhugh is the only gubernatorial candidate from either party from West Tennessee. Former Gov. Phil Bredesen was the last Democrat to win a statewide Tennessee race in 2002.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam can't run again next year because of term limits.

