Some Texas community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees

Some Texas community colleges are expanding their curriculums to offer bachelor's degrees and help meet the increased need for nurses and teachers.
The Dallas Morning News reports the 2017 Legislature approved letting community colleges offer bachelor's degrees in high-need areas like applied sciences, applied technology and nursing.
Until now, few Texas community colleges — traditionally two-year schools — have had state approval to offer four-year bachelor's programs. Most have been in rural areas with limited access to higher education.
Community colleges must get approval from an accrediting body, plus the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, to offer bachelor's degrees.
The newspaper reports Collin College officials hope to have a four-year nursing degree program running by 2019. The Dallas County Community College District plans to offer an early childhood education degree.
