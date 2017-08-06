Millstone still pushing for 'action' to save nuke plant

FILE - This March 18, 2003 file photo shows the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, Conn. Owners of the facility said they still want more than a study of the facility's future economic viability to ensure the plant remains open and continues providing more than half of Connecticut's electricity. They contend state lawmakers, who have been meeting behind closed doors during the summer of 2017 to hammer out a budget deal, must take prompt action. Steve Miller, File AP Photo