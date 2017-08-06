University to host remembrance for former congressman

The University of Mount Union will host a remembrance ceremony for a former Ohio congressman elected to 18 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The ceremony for former U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula will be held Saturday.
The Republican stalwart died July 19 at the age of 92. He represented Canton and northeastern Ohio for 36 years before retiring in 2008.
His moderate views on federal spending and social programs sometimes put him at odds with conservatives in party leadership during his later years in office.
Regula was a trustee emeritus at Mount Union and a 1948 graduate. The ceremony will be hosted by the university's Ralph and Mary Regula Center for Public Service and Civic Engagement.
