VA Medical Center plans for future national history center

A Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Ohio is moving forward with a plan to renovate a warehouse for a future history center.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2uoBFam ) the Dayton VA Medical Center will use the warehouse to store more items and create space for a future National VA History Center.
Dayton VA Chief Engineer Philip Kirk says renovations such as improved climate controls and loading docks are expected to be completed in 2018.
The VA estimates the history center will cost between $20 million and $25 million. If supported through private fundraising, the center would be built from a former national headquarters building and an old clubhouse.
