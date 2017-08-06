More Politics News

US Sen. Markey to hold town hall meeting in Springfield

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 9:08 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is planning to hold a public town hall meeting in Springfield.

The Massachusetts Democrat said he's eager to hear the concerns of local residents during the Senate's August recess.

Markey said he also wants to discuss the Senate's latest actions on health care, immigration, job creation and the opioid crisis.

The event is scheduled to begin at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Forest Park Middle School in Springfield with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Senators often use the August recess to touch base with constituents in their home states.

Fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a public town hall meeting in Revere on Friday.

That marked the 10th town hall this year for the Warren, who faces a re-election campaign next year.

