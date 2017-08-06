The Latest: Venezuela official: Attack at military base

Venezuelan General Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz, third left, is surrounded by loyal employees of the General Prosecutor's office, as she was barred from entering her office by security forces, outside of the General Prosecutor headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Security forces surrounded the entrance ahead of a session of the newly-installed constitutional assembly in which the pro-government body is expected to debate the onetime loyalist turned arch critic's removal. Wil Riera AP Photo