More Politics News

Report: Iranian soldier opens fire at air base, wounds 10

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 7:40 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

A semi-official Iranian news agency says a soldier has opened fire on his colleagues, wounding 10 of them at a military air base.

The report Sunday by the Mehr news agency offered no motive for the attack. State media did not immediately report the shooting, which Mehr said took place in Kahrizak, which is on the southern outskirts of Tehran.

The reported shooting is the latest to strike Iran.

In July, a soldier opened fire on his comrades, killing three and wounding six at a military base in the town of Abyek, some 62 miles (100 kilometers) west of Tehran. The assailant reportedly shot himself in the incident, but survived and was taken to a nearby hospital.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video