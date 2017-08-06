Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after receiving a lei
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after receiving a lei sash) greeting, upon arrival to take part in the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south Manila, Philippines. Alarm over North Korea's missile tests, a tentative step to temper South China Sea disputes, and unease over a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants, will grab the spotlight at the annual meetings of Southeast Asia's top diplomats and their Asian and Western counterparts.
China appeals for new North Korea talks

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 12:23 AM

BEIJING

China's foreign minister has called for all sides in the North Korean nuclear dispute to return to negotiations following a U.N. vote to impose new sanctions.

In a statement Sunday, Wang Yi appealed to other governments to resume the six-nation talks that involve the North, the United States, Russia, Japan and South Korea, as well as Beijing.

Wang says "the aim is to bring the Peninsula nuclear issue back to the negotiating table and seek a solution through negotiations until the denuclearization of the peninsula and the stability of the peninsula are achieved."

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said Washington wants eventually to talk to North Korea but thinks discussions would not be productive if Pyongyang comes with the intention of maintaining its nuclear weapons.

