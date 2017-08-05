More Politics News

Police officer gets desk duty for wearing 'racist' shirt

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 6:23 PM

WASHINGTON

A judge has dismissed a gun case after prosecutors said an arresting officer may have designed a T-shirt that an advocacy group says has a racist symbol.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2ueAFdw ) the dismissal this week in D.C. Superior Court is the first since members of the 7th Police District "Powershift" unit have come under scrutiny for the shirts.

The black shirt shows the Grim Reaper holding a rifle. Above the image is the word "Powershift" with a cross embedded in the letter "o."

That image is a "sun cross," which advocacy groups say is used by white supremacist groups.

An internal police investigation of the shirts is underway. Prosecutors tried unsuccessfully to delay the trial until that investigation is complete.

Prosecutors could refile charges at a later date.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video