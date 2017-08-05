US Senator Cory Gardner field angry questions at town hall

Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, in his first in-person town hall this year, fielded some angry questions about his votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Gardner said Friday in Durango that the ACA isn't working. Both Gardner and Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said they would work toward a bipartisan solution to health care coverage.
Gardner, Bennet, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton and Gov. John Hickenlooper spoke Friday at a town hall after a tour of the Gold King Mine with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. The subject quickly turned to health care.
Gardner said he does not support single payer health care, but believes Medicaid should remain as a safety net for some.
Bennet said there needs to be more transparency in costs and that states should be allowed to experiment with possible solutions.
