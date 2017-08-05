Small craft advisories issued for Lake Ontario, Lake Erie

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging boaters stay off the water due to dangerous conditions on Lake Ontario, Lake Erie and the St. Lawrence River.
Wind conditions are producing waves of 4 feet or more Saturday and building to 5 to 9 feet throughout the day.
Cuomo says waves later could reach up to 11 feet on Lake Ontario.
Small craft advisories are in effect for portions of the Niagara River, the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
The Democratic Cuomo has directed state agencies to deploy additional resources to communities that may be affected.
