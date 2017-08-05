Alabama teen charged in shooting death to be tried as adult

An Alabama teenager accused of capital murder in a 2016 shooting will be tried as an adult.
The 19-year-old Moundville teenager pleaded not guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Germario Bobo at an arraignment Friday in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court.
Investigators believe a fight over drugs and counterfeit money led to the fatal shooting on May 10, 2016.
The Tuscaloosa News reports the defendant was 17 at the time of his arrest. Witnesses told police that Bobo argued with some people who were in a car when someone inside began to fire shots as the driver sped away. The investigation led police to the defendant.
The teen has been held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Circuit Court Judge Al May denied a request for a bond reduction at Friday's hearing.
