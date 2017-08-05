Maine could own dam on US-Canadian border

Maine says it will take over a paper mill company's dam as long it doesn't need a federal license to do so.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage recently signed a law to have the state potentially own the U.S. side of a Woodland Pulp dam that straddles the U.S.-Canada border.
The dam's owner, Woodland Pulp LLC, is unhappy with its 30-year Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license that it received in 2015. Its representatives say the requirements of the license are too costly for a dam it says doesn't provide much power.
LePage has traveled to D.C. to argue that federal regulations for such dams stifle business.
Under the new law, Maine won't own the dam unless the company agrees to cover operating and maintenance costs for 15 years.
Comments