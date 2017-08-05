GOP governor, Democratic lawmakers tout bipartisanship

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic legislative leaders meet regularly and often boast of their bipartisan cooperation even when they disagree significantly over policy.
On Sunday, the so-called "big three" on Beacon Hill — the governor, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg — will share tips about working together across party lines during a meeting of lawmakers from around the country.
Baker, DeLeo and Rosenberg are scheduled to participate in a panel at the National Conference of State Legislatures' annual Legislative Summit, being held in Boston. The panel, "From Politics to Statesmanship: Solving Problems in a Partisan World," will be moderated by former Republican Gov. William Weld.
Baker and the Democratic leaders have contrasted their style with the frequent partisan bickering in Washington.
