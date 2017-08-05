More Politics News

Man accused of shooting US diplomat faces competency hearing

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 2:51 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A competency hearing has been scheduled for a California man accused of shooting a U.S. diplomat in Mexico.

On Friday, a federal judge in Alexandria ordered the hearing for Zia Zafar of Chino Hills, California, to be held Aug. 11.

Zafar is charged with attempted murder of a diplomat in the Jan. 6 shooting of consular officer Christopher Ashcraft in Guadalajara. Part of the shooting was captured on surveillance video, including footage of a man taking aim and firing at Ashcraft as he exited a parking garage.

Prosecutors have offered no motive for the shooting.

Court records indicate that Zafar was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation back in May. The findings of that evaluation have not been released.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
