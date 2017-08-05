Deliberations to resume Monday in Georgia murder trial

Jury deliberations in the trial of a Georgia woman accused in a rental dispute that turned deadly resumes on Monday.
Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot sent jurors home Friday night after about 6½ hours of discussion in the case against 71-year-old Vivian Corley.
The Savannah Morning News reports Abbot ordered the panel to return to court at 9 a.m. Monday.
In closing arguments Friday, prosecutor Jerry Rothschild told jurors that Corley intentionally shot an unarmed, innocent woman in what he called an "indefensible shooting."
But defense attorney Amy Ihrig says her client acted in self-defense from an intruder on her property and "lawfully defended herself" when she shot 27-year-old Lorraine Manuel on June 4, 2015.
