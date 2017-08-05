Utah residents help officials vet new voting machines

Utah election official brought in voters this week to test out new voting machines with an eye on finding a system that is secure and quickly counts ballots from counties that do all-mail voting.
Utah Director of Elections Mark Thomas says the voter feedback will help an ongoing state process to choose the best provider of voting equipment for county officials. Thomas says vetting should be completed in the next couple of months and will provide counties with both cost benefits and production advantages.
The Legislature has appropriated only $270,000 toward replacing the machines to start the process. Thomas says more money will be sought, but counties likely will have to come up with much of the money on their own if they plan to use the new equipment.
