New radio show begins in Kansas

A new comedy and music radio program is beginning this weekend in Kansas.
Kansas Radio Theatre will air on more than 10 radio stations across the state, from Goodland to Salina to Wichita, The Wichita Eagle reported .
The hour-long show includes family-friendly skits, music, and a variety of local and national talent.
"I don't think people in Kansas really stop to realize how much talent we have here," said Ray Wills, the show's producer. "We have great musicians, writers, actors and singers. I think we're going to celebrate that on the show every week."
The project was created by Wills and Don Winsor. Wills produces, narrates and acts in the show while Winsor writes the scripts.
Wills said he enjoyed radio dramas when he was a child, but it's no longer a popular format. He started the project because he wanted to revive the format he grew up loving.
"Nowadays, obviously with television, film, Netflix and Facebook, people have gotten away from using their imagination," Wills said. "It's easy to just sit and binge on a Netflix series, but if you're listening to the radio, it's so much more fun. I've found the kids love it and seniors love it because they know the art form.
Wills said Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell helped the project get privately funded.
"He loved it right from the start," Wills said. "He's been a supporter ever since."
Wills said he hopes to eventually host an in-person Kansas Radio Theatre show.
