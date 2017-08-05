More Politics News

Oil company owed $75M from Alaska prepares to pause drilling

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 12:10 PM

ANCHOR POINT, Alaska

An oil company that the state owes about $75 million in refundable tax credits to is preparing to pause drilling off the shore of Alaska.

Alaska Journal of Commerce reports (http://bit.ly/2wvbLTE ) BlueCrest Energy Inc. is the sole owner and operator of the Cosmopolitan oil project on the edge of the Cook Inlet. CEO Benjamin Johnson says the company is currently drilling a lengthy production well that should be ready to flow oil in September. But after that, the company might need to suspend drilling operations until alternative financing is secured.

Gov. Bill Walker has said he would be willing to start paying off the obligation as soon as the Legislature passes a plan to resolve the deficits and put the state on more solid financial footing.

