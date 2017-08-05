Man charged in slayings of wife, her teenage sister

A northeastern Illinois man has been charged in the fatal shootings of his 31-year-old wife and her 15-year-old sister.
Ryan Yarber of Crystal Lake had a rights hearing Saturday before a McHenry County judge who confirmed first-degree murder charges. Yarber's bond was set at $5 million.
Allania Yarber and the teen were found Thursday night in the Yarber's Crystal Lake home, northwest of Chicago. Autopsies showed both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The teen's name was not released.
The Daily Herald reports that Allania Yarber and Ryan Yarber were husband and wife. The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports that the slain teen was Allania Yarber's sister.
Ryan Yarber is due back in court Tuesday.
