More Politics News

Court OKs permits for housing project in restricted region

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 1:19 PM

OAKLAND, N.J.

A state appellate court says New Jersey properly issued permits for a 204-unit housing development planned for an area that include drinking water sources for millions of state residents.

The ruling issued Friday is a setback for environmental groups who oppose the project. They are considering a possible appeal to the state Supreme Court.

A New York City-based developer plans to build the homes and townhouses on an 85-acre tract on High Mountain in Oakland. The site is in the 390,000-acre Highlands region in which most large, private development projects are barred.

A legal battle over the project ended when environmental officials issued permits for the project in January 2015. That prompted a lawsuit by the Highlands Coalition and the Sierra Club.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video