Vicksburg: Raise for city workers, but also hiring freeze

Officials in one Mississippi city are trying to cut costs so municipal employees can receive a pay raise.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says that to afford the 3 percent across-the-board raise for workers, the city must have a hiring freeze. Only the police and fire departments would be allowed to hire new people during the budget year that begins Oct. 1.
The Vicksburg Post reports this will be the second time in three years for the city to have a hiring freeze.
The mayor and aldermen are also asking departments to reduce their spending on supplies and services.
