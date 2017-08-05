California speaker recall effort reflects Democratic tension

Democrats control every lever of power in California state government. Free from worrying about major losses to Republicans, they're training fire instead on each other.
The latest example is a recall effort against Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a strong progressive now targeted by party activists upset that he derailed a bill seeking government-funded health care for all.
The Rendon recall comes as the California Democratic Party contends with a protracted leadership battle.
It follows a contentious battle among environmentalists over the state's cap-and-trade law to fight climate change, which some thought was too deferential to oil companies.
Rendon said he supports single-payer health care in concept, but that the bill was "woefully incomplete."
His critics say it's the Legislature's job to work through loose ends.
