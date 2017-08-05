FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, center, flanked by California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, left, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, talks to reporters before meeting with Calif., Gov. Brown, in Sacramento, Calif. A recall effort against Rendon, a strong progressive now targeted by party activists upset that he derailed a bill seeking government-funded health care for all. Rendon said he supports single-payer health care in concept, but SB562 was "woefully incomplete."
California speaker recall effort reflects Democratic tension

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

August 05, 2017 10:38 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Democrats control every lever of power in California state government. Free from worrying about major losses to Republicans, they're training fire instead on each other.

The latest example is a recall effort against Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a strong progressive now targeted by party activists upset that he derailed a bill seeking government-funded health care for all.

The Rendon recall comes as the California Democratic Party contends with a protracted leadership battle.

It follows a contentious battle among environmentalists over the state's cap-and-trade law to fight climate change, which some thought was too deferential to oil companies.

Rendon said he supports single-payer health care in concept, but that the bill was "woefully incomplete."

His critics say it's the Legislature's job to work through loose ends.

