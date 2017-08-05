More Politics News

Iran's president Rouhani sworn in for second term

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 9:36 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's re-elected president Hassan Rouhani has been sworn in for his second term in an open parliament session.

Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric who secured re-election on May 19, promised that his country will pursue a "path of coexistence and interaction with the world."

Rouhani was first elected in 2013 with nearly 51 percent of the vote.

Iran's state TV reported that more than 130 high-ranking officials from various countries and international organizations attended the ceremony in Tehran. Among them was EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who coordinates follow-up of Iran's nuclear deal.

It was the first time in Iran's history that a large number of foreign officials attended the president's inauguration ceremony.

