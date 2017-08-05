The Latest: Venezuelan troops surround prosecutor's office

An anti-government demonstrator whacks a a wall to release pieces of concrete to throw at Venezuelan Bolivarian National Police, during a protest against the installation of a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Defying criticism from Washington to the Vatican, Venezuela's ruling party on Friday installed a new super assembly that supporters promise will pacify the country and critics fear will be a tool for imposing dictatorship. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo