FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Leaked transcripts of presidential calls aren't just embarrassing to Donald Trump. They could undermine faith in Washington’s ability to protect confidential conversations and intelligence, and have a chilling effect on American diplomacy.
Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press

August 05, 2017 2:50 AM

WASHINGTON

Experts and former U.S. officials are warning that leaks of President Donald Trump's conversations with foreign leaders could add to feelings of mistrust among America's international partners.

Foreign governments are already grappling with Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy.

The chief of staff to then-Secretary of State John Kerry, Jon Finer, says the risk is that America's foreign counterparts could wind up no longer believing the U.S. is capable of keeping their conversations or even their intelligence private.

Finer says such leaks are bad for the country because cooperation on issues like terrorism is essential to U.S. security.

The Washington Post this week published a written record of phone conversations between Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia. The talks took place soon after Trump's January inauguration.

