Arizona National Guard activated to help Santa Cruz County

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 6:18 PM

PHOENIX

Gov. Doug Ducey has activated the Arizona National Guard to assist in response efforts following heavy monsoon flooding in Santa Cruz County that damaged a sewage conveyance pipeline near Nogales.

He says the Guard will provide personnel, equipment and materials to augment the work being down by local and federal personnel to protect public and private infrastructure along the Nogales Wash.

Monsoon storms late last month resulted in flooding that ruptured a pipeline that carries sewage from Sonora, Mexico to a wastewater treatment plant 10 miles north of the Arizona border.

Ducey declared a state of emergency and requested assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Contracted crews installed a temporary bypass system Wednesday to divert flow around the breached pipeline and stop wastewater from flowing into the wash.

