The Latest: Washoe County deputy kills suspect near Reno

The Latest on the officer involved fatal shooting of a suspect in Washoe County north of Reno (all times local):
3:10 p.m.
Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen says one of his deputies was responding to a report of a disabled vehicle when he got into a struggle with a suspect and fatally shot him on the edge of a residential area just north of Reno.
Allen said Friday the suspect suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead Friday morning at the scene near the Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs.
He says the deputy who has been on the force for less than five years suffered some minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.
Allen says the suspect and a dog were in the white pickup that was parked the wrong way on the side of a road and partially in a ditch. He says the deputy talked to the man and was able to identify him, then decided to call for backup. He says the shots were fired before another deputy arrived on the scene shortly after 10 a.m.
No names have been released. The Reno Police Department is leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting and the deputy has been temporarily placed on administrative duty without a weapon.
12:15 p.m.
A northern Nevada sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a suspect north of Reno.
Washoe County Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon said Friday the deputy involved in the shooting was not hurt and there is no threat to public safety at this time.
Harmon says the Washoe County deputy shot the suspect at about 10 a.m. Friday in an area along the Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs north of Reno. Traffic is being rerouted around the area.
Harmon says the Reno Police Department will investigate the incident as part of the officer-involved shooting regional protocol.
No other details have been released.
Comments