Deputy shoots, kills armed suspect in Mississippi

A deputy responding to a disturbance call in Mississippi's Lauderdale County has shot an armed suspect, killing him.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened about 1 p.m. Friday. Sheriff Billie Sollie tells The Meridian Star it occurred at what is believed to be the victim's family home.
Sollie says the deputy fired at least two shots at the suspect, whose name has not been released. The deputy's name hasn't been released.
Coroner Clayton Cobler (KAH-bler) says the victim, a 31-year-old white man, was taken to Anderson Regional Medical Center, where he died. He says the body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.
Sollie says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. A telephone call seeking comment was not immediately returned.
