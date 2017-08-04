Governor orders reinstatement of McKenzie County sheriff

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has ordered the reinstatement of suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger.
A special commissioner appointed by the governor last month had recommended that Schwartzenberger return to his post. Karen Klein said in her report to Burgum that the state hasn't provided enough evidence for Schwartzenberger's removal.
Schwartzenberger is accused of bullying, retaliation and misusing a county credit card. He's scheduled for trial in September on a misdemeanor charge.
Schwartzenberger was suspended from his sheriff's position last November by then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple.
Burgum said in his order that Schwartzenberger's return to the post gives him an opportunity to lead "with humility, integrity and respect."
