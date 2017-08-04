Delaware city council requests state audit after criticism

Delaware's state auditor says a city council president has requested an audit of the city's discretionary fund and that his work will begin "as soon as possible."
The News Journal reports the Wilmington city council president requested the audit on Thursday after she was criticized for giving a $40,000 grant to her predecessor's nonprofit. Residents called for an audit through an online petition after The News Journal reported "the city council's discretionary fund lacks internal controls and transparency."
State Auditor Tom Wagner says the audit would be among his highest priorities but didn't explain its scope, or how long it would take.
Records show, council president Hanifa Shabazz gave the grant to a nonprofit run by former council president Theo Gregory and that half of the $40,000 went to Gregory's salary.
