Court denies former Democratic boss' conviction appeal

A former Democratic party boss has had his appeal of his corruption conviction denied.
Joseph Ferriero headed the Bergen County Democratic Organization and was considered one of New Jersey's most powerful party bosses.
A jury convicted him in 2015 on racketeering, wire fraud and bribery counts but acquitted him of conspiracy to promote bribery and mail fraud.
Prosecutors alleged he used his position to get kickbacks from a vendor in exchange for using his influence to help the vendor gain municipal contracts.
In his appeal, Ferriero argued the evidence didn't support a conviction and the applicable laws were vague.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia on Friday rejected those arguments.
Ferriero reported to prison last year to start serving a 35-month sentence.
