Northern Nevada sheriff's deputy kills suspect near Reno

A northern Nevada sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a suspect north of Reno.
Washoe County Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon said Friday the deputy involved in the shooting was not hurt and there is no threat to public safety at this time.
Harmon says the Washoe County deputy shot the suspect at about 10 a.m. Friday in an area along the Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs north of Reno. Traffic is being rerouted around the area.
Harmon says the Reno Police Department will investigate the incident as part of the officer-involved shooting regional protocol.
No other details have been released.
