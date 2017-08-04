North Providence mayor selects new police chief amid turmoil

North Providence has a new police chief amid turmoil in the department.
Mayor Charles Lombardi on Friday announced that retired State Police Maj. David Tikoian will take over as the city's new police chief on Aug. 21.
The acting chief in North Providence, Christopher Pelagio, was suspended with pay two weeks ago after he was reportedly in an altercation with a police officer from Cranston. Lombardi has not said whether the altercation played a role in his suspension.
Lombardi says Tikoian is the "perfect fit" for the job. The 49-year-old served in the state police for 23 years before retiring in 2015. He currently works at the Providence Water Supply Board.
Tikoian's appointment must be approved by the town council, but the mayor says he does not anticipate any problems.
