The Latest: Speaker not ready for nuke plants session

The Latest on a call for a special session to deal with abandoned nuclear reactors in South Carolina (all times local):
1:40 p.m.
South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas says he isn't ready to call lawmakers back for a special session to deal with the abandonment of two nuclear reactors under construction.
Lucas called impulsive a proposal by the Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate to come back to Columbia and freeze electric rates and halt any additional decisions about the reactors.
The Hartsville Republican says he thinks that proposal would have unintended consequence and lead to higher electric rates.
Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas decided this week to stop construction on the reactors at the V.C. Summer site after spending billions of dollars because of cost overruns.
Lucas says he is carefully monitoring the situation and won't hesitate to call a special session if he thinks it is needed to protect taxpayers and ratepayers.
___
10:45 a.m.
Leaders of both Democrats and Republicans in the South Carolina Senate are calling for a special session of the Legislature to deal with the abandonment of two nuclear reactors under construction.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey of Edgefield and Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler of West Columbia each signed the letter Friday.
They want Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman of Florence to call the special session to demand Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas take no action to increase electric rates or further steps to abandon the plants until lawmakers meet in January.
Democratic Rep. James Smith of Columbia formed a bipartisan Energy Caucus that also is calling for a special session.
Neither Leatherman nor House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville immediately responded to the letter.
Comments