The Latest: Trump nominee didn't clear Wisconsin commission

The Latest on President Donald Trump's nominations to fill a federal appellate court vacancy and serve as a U.S. attorney in Wisconsin (all times local):
12:35 p.m.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin says a bipartisan Wisconsin commission that signs off on federal nominees never approved a Milwaukee attorney that President Donald Trump has picked to fill a federal appellate court vacancy.
Trump announced Friday that he had chosen Michael Brennan to fill a vacancy on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The slot has been open since 2010. The seat is designated for a judge from Wisconsin.
Potential federal appointees from Wisconsin typically get vetted by the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission.
Baldwin's office says the commission did not recommend Brennan as the nominee. Baldwin said in a statement that she's troubled Trump has taken a partisan approach that disrespects Wisconsin's process.
___
8:44 a.m.
President Donald Trump has nominated a Milwaukee attorney to fill a federal appellate court vacancy and a central Wisconsin prosecutor to serve as a U.S. attorney.
Trump's administration announced Friday that he had picked Michael Brennan to fill a vacancy on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Brennan currently works for law firm Gass Weber Mullins LLC. He served for nine years as a Milwaukee judge.
Trump also chose Waushara County District Attorney Scott C. Blader to serve as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Blader has worked as district attorney in Waushara County since 2007.
He would replace John Vaudreuil (VOH' - drey), who resigned in March after Attorney General Jeff Session demanded the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys.
Both nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.
Comments