More Politics News

Secret Service command post inside Trump Tower has moved out

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 1:31 PM

NEW YORK

The Secret Service command post inside President Donald Trump's namesake Manhattan skyscraper has been moved.

A spokeswoman for the umbrella company that controls Trump's various businesses said Friday that the Secret Service moved out of Trump Tower to somewhere "more cost effective and logistically practical."

The Secret Service won't say where its Trump Tower command post has relocated. A spokeswoman says the move hasn't affected security.

A Government Services Administration spokeswoman says officials are searching for a permanent space. She wouldn't comment on lease negotiations.

The Trump Organization's Amanda Miller described the location change as a mutual decision. She didn't respond when asked about terms of the government's lease or what prompted the location change.

Trump hasn't visited his Trump Tower residence since moving into the White House.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video