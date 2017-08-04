More Politics News

Utah GOP lawmaker endorses California secession movement

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 1:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah lawmaker is planning legislation calling on his fellow lawmakers to endorse a movement in California for that state to secede from the United States.

Utah Republican Rep. Paul Ray says he's sick of "whining" by California.

Ray has started preparing a legislative resolution for Utah lawmakers to consider in their session next year that would give their symbolic stamp of approval for California to leave — and a warning that if it does, Utah will slap it with tariffs and other penalties.

A growing group of Californians have discussed wanting their state to secede from the union following the election of President Donald Trump, starting a so-called "Calexit" campaign.

A group pushing the effort is working on a ballot initiative that would look at ways California could pursue its independence.

