Gov. LePage stands by criticism of senators over health vote

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting, in Yarmouth, Maine. LePage has some choice words for the state's senators after their health care vote, calling fellow Republican Susan Collins and independent Angus King "dangerous." LePage targeted them in an op-ed published Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Wall Street Journal after they voted against a GOP proposal to repeal parts of "Obamacare." Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo