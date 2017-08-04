Providence mayor releases report on how to improve schools

More Politics News



The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 12:07 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The mayor of Providence has released a report outlining ideas to improve the city's schools.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says he hopes the report, which follows an April education summit, will allow Providence to transform into one of the top performing cities in the country. WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vwwfy4 ) that the 23-page report recommends the city take steps to improve school facilities and leverage community partnerships.

The report also recommends creating a "culturally responsive" learning environment for children and to build a pipeline for educators of color.

Follow-up work on the education summit is funded through a $200,000 grant from the Nellie Mae Education Foundation.

The city is scheduled to hold another community engagement event on Aug. 24.

