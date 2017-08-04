More Politics News

Team to tout equality with bobbleheads of pioneering senator

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 12:07 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

A minor league baseball team in Maine is going to give away bobblehead dolls of the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress as part of a celebration of women's equality.

The Portland Sea Dogs will give away dolls of Margaret Chase Smith on Aug. 26 as part of Women's Equality Day. Smith served 32 years in Congress and was the first woman whose name was placed in nomination for president at a major party convention.

Smith was a Republican who was born in Skowhegan and served in Congress until 1973. She died in 1995. The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2ffn13j ) reports there'll be 1,000 bobbleheads, which depict Smith holding a gavel.

The director of the Margaret Chase Smith Library in Skowhegan says Smith was a Boston Red Sox fan.

