Packaging company cutting nearly 250 jobs at Indiana factory

An industrial packaging and engineering company is planning to cut nearly 250 jobs from a southeastern Indiana factory this fall.
Deufol Sunman Inc. says in a filing with state officials that it will permanently lay off 243 workers around Sept. 30. The factory is in the Ripley County town of Sunman, where the company is based.
The company's state notice says the facility isn't being closed but doesn't give a reason for the mass layoff or state how many people will remain working at the facility about 70 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
A telephone message seeking additional details was left Friday for a Deufol Sunman official.
